Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $473.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.03. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,525,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

