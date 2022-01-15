Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.35. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 3,320 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $539.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.