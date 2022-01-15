Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

