DoYourTip 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,482.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $291,617.74 and approximately $8,482.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

