DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

DraftKings stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,940 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in DraftKings by 40.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DraftKings by 83.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after buying an additional 695,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

