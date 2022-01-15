Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.90

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €50.90 ($57.84) and last traded at €51.15 ($58.13), with a volume of 23087 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.70 ($58.75).

A number of research firms recently commented on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.42 ($82.30).

The stock has a market cap of $518.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.59 and a 200 day moving average of €68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

