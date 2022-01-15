Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($2.02). The company had revenue of C$49.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

