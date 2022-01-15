Drep [new] (DREP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.38 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $40.42 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00058492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

