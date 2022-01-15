Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post $557.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.10 million. Dropbox posted sales of $504.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Dropbox by 6.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

