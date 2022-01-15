DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 155.7% from the December 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DTP opened at $50.76 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTP. Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

