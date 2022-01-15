DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.30.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

