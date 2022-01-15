Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.66 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,431 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,655,733 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,878,675,000 after buying an additional 260,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $310.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.98 and a 200-day moving average of $307.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

