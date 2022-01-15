Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Lowered to $137.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NYSE DUOL opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,556,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $8,205,062.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 224,773 shares of company stock valued at $22,675,295 and have sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

