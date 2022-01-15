Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.65

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.