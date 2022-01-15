Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $58.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.99%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

