Earneo (RNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.29 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Earneo has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Earneo has a total market cap of $18.29 million and approximately $288,805.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earneo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00386772 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008539 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.59 or 0.01153074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo Profile

RNO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io

Earneo Coin Trading

