Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price upped by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

