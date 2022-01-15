Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.14

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 1009151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

