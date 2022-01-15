Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EATBF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278. Eat Beyond Global has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

