EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock.

EDRVF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP Renováveis from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.95.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

