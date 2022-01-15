Elastic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 19,353 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average daily volume of 3,352 call options.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $149.27.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

