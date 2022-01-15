Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

