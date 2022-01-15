Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

