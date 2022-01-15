Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.04.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.