Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.55 and last traded at $60.55. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELMUF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

