Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

