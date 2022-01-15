EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Purchases 12 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,262 ($17.13) per share, with a total value of £151.44 ($205.57).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Peter Southby bought 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,248 ($16.94) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($203.28).

On Monday, November 15th, Peter Southby bought 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($18.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($204.86).

On Thursday, November 11th, Peter Southby bought 35 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,356 ($18.41) per share, for a total transaction of £474.60 ($644.22).

EMIS opened at GBX 1,238 ($16.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,300.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,310.03. EMIS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,022 ($13.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £783.79 million and a PE ratio of 27.27.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

