Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,926. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -195.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

