Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $88.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,699. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $381,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

