Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.21.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EDR opened at C$5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.81 million and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.77 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.