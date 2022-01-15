Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.11. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $28,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,041.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,868 shares of company stock valued at $99,828 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 639,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Energous by 1,409.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 426,383 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Energous by 88.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 410,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 174,313 shares during the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

