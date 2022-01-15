Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESOA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

