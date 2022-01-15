Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in December

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the December 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Engie stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 126,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,315. Engie has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

