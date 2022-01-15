Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,081 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

