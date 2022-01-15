Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $111.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

