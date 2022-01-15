Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 21,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 82.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,912,000 after acquiring an additional 368,097 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 206.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 69,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 36.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 112,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

NYSE ETR opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.