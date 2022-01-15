Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 9,707 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $18,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IMRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMARA by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

