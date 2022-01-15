Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 573,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,084 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

