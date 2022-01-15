EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $111.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $103.85 and last traded at $103.79, with a volume of 6557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

