Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.81.

Shares of EQB opened at C$74.14 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$51.17 and a 12 month high of C$84.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 8.890001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,639,042.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

