Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MiMedx Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $574.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,994,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in MiMedx Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

