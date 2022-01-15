Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,831.5% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock opened at $343.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.08 and a 200-day moving average of $332.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.19 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.61.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.