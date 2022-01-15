Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

EVVTY opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.55. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $96.42 and a 12 month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

