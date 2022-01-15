Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

