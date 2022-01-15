Exeedme Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $33.20 million and $535,500.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.63 or 0.07724945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.36 or 0.99979314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

