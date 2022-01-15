Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

