Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Exscientia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exscientia will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exscientia.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

