Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE FN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 132,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.