FantasyGold Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $53,285.77 and $133.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.26 or 0.07697841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.60 or 0.99679144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008318 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

