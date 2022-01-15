Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. 4,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fat Tail Risk ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 16.47% of Fat Tail Risk ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

